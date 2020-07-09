RED BAY, AL -- Earl Ervin Paden, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 10:30 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 10-10:30 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS.

