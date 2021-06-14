Linda Olive Priest Paden died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was 82. Born May 21, 1939 in Arkansas to Cecil Priest and Maggie Cox Priest, she lived in Tupelo most of her life. She married David "Elkin" Paden on January 19, 1956, a union that lasted 55 years until his death on May 6, 2011. She retired from North Mississippi Medical Center after working for many years as an LPN. She loved gardening, her church, teaching Sunday School, and playing piano both at home and also at nursing homes. A member of the Skyline Church of Christ, she was a Godly woman much loved by her children and grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 3 PM in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Troy McNutt and Minister David Paden officiating. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time Thursday only. Burial will follow in Verona City Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed online at 3 PM via hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. She is survived by her son, David Paden (Kelly) of Layfayette, GA, and daughters, Melinda Allen (Jim) of Little Rock, Ark., Sandy Russell (Sid) of Pontotoc, and Sherri Webb (Randall) of Ooltewah, TN; her grandchildren, Jenny Price (Will), Colin Russell (Becca), Wesley Allen, Jacob Russell (Madison), Olivia Paden, Madison Paden, Rylie Paden, and Andrew Paden; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Price and Elyssa Price. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Paden; and 5 siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's honor may be made to Maywood Christian Camp, P.O. Box 776, Hamilton, AL 35570. Condolences may be posted on Linda's memorial page at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
