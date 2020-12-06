Elois Underwood Page, 83, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born in Mississippi to Lois and Ethel Holcomb Underwood. She was a homemaker and member of Northside Baptist Church. Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 8, 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Bro. Joshua Payne and Bro. Billy Turbyfill officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four sons-Roger Lee Page (Nena), Ronald Dale Page (Karen), Timothy Glen Page (Debbie) and Barry Wayne Page; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother-Eucelus Underwood and one sister-Lavell Mayfield. She was preceded in death by her husband-Freeman Page and her parents. Her grandsons, Zachary Lee Page, Ronald Shane Page, Barry Drew Page, Justin Dale Page and Austin Brandon Page will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, 12-12:45 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.