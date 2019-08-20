Gevonte' Martez Page, age 15, was born on October 20th, 2003 in Tupelo to Shaundra Listenbee. At birth, he was diagnosed with Alexander disease, a very rare autosomal dominant leukodystrophy, which causes affects the nerve linings in the brain. Because of his strong spirit and his sense of hope, Gevonte' made it to the 5th grade at Thomas Street Elementary where he was a much loved and admired student. The last few years, his dreaded disease confined him to the bed and 24 hour care. Gevonte' was a fighter, had a contagious laugh and enjoyed being with family, friends and watching TV. He always had a smile on his face to go with his warrior nature. The family thanks all those who surrounded Gevonte' with love and hope over his 15 years and are grateful to Almighty God for his watch care allowing him to be with his family these years. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church on Revival Road with Pastor Henry Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 AM and continue until service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Gevonte' was preceded in death by his mother, Shaundra and his father Mark Clayborne, his grandfather, Pastor Jesse Clayborne Sr.; and his brothers Terrence and Michael Clayborne. He leaves behind his grandparents; Frances Westbrooks of Tupelo and Danny Vance (Mary Helen) of Pontotoc and Barbara Clayborne, his aunts and uncles, Shacetta Listenbee of Tupelo. Tabitha Listenbee of Detroit, MI., Hope Westbrooks of Tupelo and Keith Vance(Sabrina) of Tupelo. his brothers; Greg Listenbee (Brittany) of Tupelo, Jamal Clayborne, Lil Mark Clayborne of New York; a sister, Alexus Clayborne of New York, a niece Kori Listenbee, a cousin, Latisha Listenbee of Memphis, his God sister Connie Edwards and Godmother Tracey Edwards as well as a host of friends everywhere. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The family wishes to thank Reliant Home Care and the nurses who cared for and loved Gevonte: Christy, Bianca, Regan, Sharon and Katherine.
