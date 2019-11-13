SHANNON,MS -- Lloyd A. Page , 76, passed away Saturday, November 09, 2019, at Oxford Veterans Home in Oxford MS . Services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Noon at Pine Grove M.B. Church, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on 5:00 until 7:00 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel on Friday, Noember 14, 2019. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

