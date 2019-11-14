Lloyd Page passed away on November 9, 2019 after battling serious illness for several years at the Oxford Veterans Home. A life long member of Pine Grove M.B. Church in Shannon, MS where service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 with the Pastor George Kendrick, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Viewing will be at the church one hour prior to service. His brother, Frederick E. Page of Durham, NC is his only survivor.
