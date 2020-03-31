Tracye Page, 53, departed this earthly life Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Tracye was born September 1, 1966 to Samuel and Johnnye Johnson in Detroit, Michigan. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he served as a lay speaker, a member of the choir and worked with the youth. Tracye was a graduate of Tupelo High School class of 1986. Tracye went on to Jackson State University to continue his education where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1996, from there Tracye went to Itawamba Community College and attained his nursing degree in 2009. Tracye loved education and went on to Mississippi University for Women to receive his BSN in 2015. Tracye was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and a veteran of the United States National Guard. Tracye leaves to cherish his memories his mother Johnnye Johnson of the home, five siblings Veta Getties of Tupelo, MS, Earl Page (Dena) of Detroit, MI, Melanye Johnson (O.D.) of Tupelo, MS, Patrick Johnson (Linda) of Detroit, MI, Roderick Page (Rochelle) of Tupelo, MS; a special friend Mary "Cookie" Ford Davidson of Killeen, TX and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Samuel Johnson and two brothers Harold Page and Samuel (Skooter) Johnson, Jr; his paternal grandparents Willie and Rose Johnson and maternal grandparents Kelly and Mozell Scales. Graveside service will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2 pm at Porters Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
