Randy Lamar "Buddy" Palmer, 65, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. He was born April 15, 1945, in Lee County, to Roy Lamer and Merblyn Kelly Palmer. He was self- employed doing masonry work for many years. He was a member of Dorsey Baptist Church. He enjoyed trail riding horses. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include one sister, Carolyn Pearson Gaskin (Howard) of Mooreville; two nieces, Kelly Spencer and Karla Mitchener (Rob); three great nieces, Olivia, Adleigh, and Emme; one great nephew, Alex; a special friend and caregiver, Linda Nichols. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents, Joe and Lema Palmer, and Troy and Robbie Kelly. Pallbearers will be Ron Miller, Rick Moore, Sr., Billy Wheeler, Mike York, and Jackie Gasaway. Honorary pallbearers will be his former co-workers, Dennis Nichols, Terry Nichols, Carl "Groucho" Lofton, Mike Walton, James Allen McMillen, Pookie Smith, and Joe Gasaway. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrrisfuneralhome.com
