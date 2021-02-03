Rose Palmer Coker, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS.

