Frankie Mae Palmer, 83, went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born September 15, 1938 to John and Pearl Lee in the Toccopola Community. She loved to garden, work in her flower beds, going to auctions, and her friends but most of all she loved her family. Ms. Frankie is survived by her daughters, Lynn Cobb(Ronnie), Sylvia Smith, Wanda Christian(Dwight), Brenda Taylor, and Michelle Grisham(Johnnie); her sons, Billy Alexander(Rita) and Thurman Roger Palmer, Jr.(Jennifer); 20 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearl Lee; her son, David Alexander; sister, Dorothy Britt; husband, Thurman Roger Palmer, Sr.; and her special friend, Howard Higgins. Services will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Adam Dillard, Michael Sheffield, David Palmer, Justin Armstrong, Kevin Grisham, and John and Justin Grisham. Honorary Pallbearers will be the rest of the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 5-8PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home and Tuesday, October 12, 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.