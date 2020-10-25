RED BAY, AL -- Hollis Palmer, 76, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his residence in Red Bay. Services will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Shady Valley Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.