Hoyle Snell Palmer 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on February 22, 1927 to Cecil and Hala Palmer in the Jericho Community. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a dairy farmer in the Jericho Community all of his life. He was a member of the Jericho Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was married on August 24, 1948, to Jeanette Matkin Palmer, who preceded him in death on June 04, 1985. Funeral services will be held at Jericho Baptist Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Dr. Chester Harrison will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jericho Church Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Palmer is survived by his daughter, Sharia Palmer Basden (Carl) of Starkville; grandchildren, DeAnna Basden Hammond (Andy) of Cookeville, TN, Allyson Basden Brimer (Chris) of Altus, OK and Will Basden (Mary) of Ocala, FL; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Madelyn, Carter, and Cathryn Hammond and Avery, Charlie and Amelia Brimer; brother-in-law, Charles Matkin (Brenda) of New Albany and sister-in-law. Wardean Reeves of Olive Branch and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his wife's immediate family members, Wyatt and Beulah Matkin, L.D. Reeves and Carthel and Marilyn Weeden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jericho Baptist Church, 2179 CR 171 Guntown, MS 38849. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Jericho Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
