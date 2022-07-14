Jerry B. Palmer, 57, passed away Saturday, July 09, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12noon at Blacks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS 39209. Visitation will be on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 2-7pm at New Galilean Chapel, 3832 Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39213. Burial will follow at Garden Memorial Park, Jackson, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.