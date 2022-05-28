Mr. James Lee "Jimmy" Palmer, 85, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home following an extended illness. He was born March 2, 1937 in the Euclatubba Community of Lee County, MS, to Bonnie Lee Palmer and Lula Mae Parker Palmer. Jimmy was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Cedar Hill High School, attending school for twelve years and never missing a day. He continued his studies at Mississippi State University where he was on the Dean's List or President's List every semester, earning a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering. Jimmy was the first student to co-op with the Mississippi Department of Transportation which led to a career of forty-four years as District Construction Engineer employed by MDOT, and retiring in 1999. He was a lifetime member of Tau Beta Pi, he was a 32nd Degree Mason and served on the Board of the Regional Rehabilitation Center. Jimmy married Janie Lue Hamblin, March 28, 1955 sharing sixty-seven years together. During his younger adult years he enjoyed playing dominos, fishing, and hunting. Later in life, Jimmy loved gardening. He was a Christian leader in his home and loved his family dearly. His most precious moments were spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jerry Grammer officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to service time Tuesday only. Survivors include his loving wife, Janie Palmer of Tupelo; two sons, Mitchell Palmer (Tammy) of Starkville, and Randy Palmer of Saltillo; three daughters, Jan Clayton (NT) of Auburn Community, Susan McGloflin of Pontotoc, and Lisa Ramey (Chip) of Dorsey; fourteen grandchildren, Tasha Palmer, Todd Palmer (Cindy), Jonathan Clayton, Mandy Netadj, Jake Palmer, Josh McGloflin (Lisa), Matt Burchfield, Caleb Palmer (Renea), Brittany Burchfield (Michael), Bo Boutwell, Bonnie Hutcheson (Blake), Hunter Clayton, Owen Boutwell, and Oliver Boutwell; 9 great-grandchildren, Cage Palmer, Chase Palmer, Mylen Netadj, Keller Netadj, Ada Grace Netadj, Mattie Jane Brown, Vivi McGloflin, Annie McGloflin, and Duke Hutcheson; niece, Glenda Wallace (Tim); three sisters-in-law, Joyce Creely (Tom), Faye Hamblin, and Birdie Palmer; special caregivers, Minnie, Cynthia, Shay, Trina, and Belinda. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glen Palmer and Bobby Palmer; in-laws, Albert and Bonnie Hamblin; brother-in-law, Ray Hamblin; sister-in-law, Betty Robinson; three nephews, Lester Palmer, Larry Palmer, and Bill Palmer; son-in-law, Mike McGloflin. Pallbearers will be Jimmy's grandsons. Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or Regional Rehabilitation, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, or anytime thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
