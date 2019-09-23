TUPELO -- Joshua David Palmer, 31, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Waters Funeral Home, Wednesday September 25, 2019 @ 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Euclatubba .

