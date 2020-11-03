June Teresa Camp Palmer, 86, passed away on November 1, 2020 at her residence in Amory, MS. She was born on March 25, 1934 at the Amory Gilmore Sanatorium to Norton Christopher Camp and Etha Mae Trotter Camp. Visitation will be held at Pickle Funeral Home in Amory on Wednesday, November 4th between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Amory, on Thursday, November 5th at 1:00 PM. June graduated from Amory High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Richard "Dickie" Palmer on August 25, 1954. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. During her lifetime, June enjoyed attending Mississippi State football and basketball games, playing bridge with her special friends, traveling, gardening, eating sweets, playing tennis at Magnolia Tennis Club in Columbus and she was a lifetime member of the Fidelia Club. In 1984, June and her best friend Jessie Wilson organized the Amory Humane Society, where she served for 24 years. She is remembered by those that knew her as a beautiful lady inside and out, gracious, kind, giving, and genuine. June is survived by her son Larry Palmer (Debbie); daughter Teresa Palmer Miley (Bill); grandson Brian Palmer (Elizabeth); granddaughter Lynn Palmer; two bonus grandchildren and their spouses; four bonus great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Glenda Pearson; nephew Michael Pearson; niece Marla Smith; cousins Gail Miller, Earl Green, Johnny Beal, Patricia Pazdral, and Tom Trotter. People who enriched her life in a special way: Melinda Petty, Ramona Harmon, Sandra Tindoll, Ruth Wax, and Mamie Spratt. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Pallbearers are Jerry Maxcy, Tommy Tapp, Bob Wilson, Jerry Lantrip, Bobby Stockton, Butch Palmer, Greg Moore, Norris Thomas, Joe Brennan and Curtis Lewellen. Honorary Pallbearers are the Palmer Machine Works employees both past and present. Honorary Heavenly pallbearers are Sonny Cadden and Dick Millender. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amory Humane Society (1317 Old Highway 6, Amory, MS 38821) and First Baptist Church Library Fund (P.O. Box 540, Amory, MS 38821). Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
