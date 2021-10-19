Linda Diane Gosa Palmer, 65, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Cetner in Tupelo. She was born on July 20, 1956 in Hamilton to William Harvey "Son" and Marjorie Ruth Worthey Gosa. She grew up in Hamilton then moved to Aberdeen. For a number of years, she worked at City Hall in Aberdeen and she was also a homemaker. Linda was a self-proclaimed queen for the QVC network never knowing what might show up at the front door. She loved playing bingo and loved to play Uno with her grandson. She loved Christmas whether it was December or July. She loved to spend time with her dog Trixie and she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Hamp Valentine and Bro. Dave Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Jerry Dewayne Wells (Dennese) of Aberdeen; one daughter, Rebecca Wells of Aberdeen; one brother, Bobby Wayne Gosa; half-brother, Jimmy Butler; two sisters, Betty Kaye Sandlin and Janice Stanford; half sisters, Debbie Dean and Pam Phillips; grandchildren, William Christopher Butler (Lindley), Caden Reece Butler; step grandchild, Blake McElroy; great grandchildren, Brynlee Butler and Cohen Butler; her special friends, Teresa Jones and Theresa Estes; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and half brother, Jimmy Butler. Pallbearers will be William Christopher Butler, Caden Butler, Blake McElroy, Lee Burness, J.C. Robinson, and Jerry Wells. Honorary pallbearer will be Quinell Shumpert. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.