Maxine Smith Palmer, 88, of Waterford passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her home. Maxine was born on July 20, 1933 to Ruby Allene Young Smith and Guy Wilkins Smith in Waterford, Mississippi. She was married to Harold Blake "Bully" Palmer in June of 1952. Maxine worked alongside her husband as owners of Palmer's Grocery in Waterford for many years. She was a long-time member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, and especially enjoyed reading, shopping, and taking care of her family. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 sisters: Dorothy Smith and Margie Ann Minor, and a son-in-law Gary Looney. She is survived by a daughter Lisa Palmer Looney of Waterford, a son Blake Palmer (Amy) of Waterford, a sister Carnell Minor of Florence, 7 grandchildren: Brandon Leak (Janalee) of Lamar, Jamye Thweatt (Jonathan) of Byhalia, Zachary Looney, Zane Looney, Hunter Palmer, Cade Palmer, and Cole Palmer (all of Waterford), 5 Great-Grandchildren: Preston, Claire, and Jackson Leak, Owen Thweatt, Hassell Looney, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 26th, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Holly Springs Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 27th at 2:00 P.M. at Holly Springs Funeral Home with Bro. John Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Baptist Church cemetery in Waterford. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Palmer's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Spring Hill Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank Jamie Culver, Miffie Wilson, Lou Wilson, Delores Wilson, and Cora Knight for their help and care during Mrs. Palmer's extended illness.
