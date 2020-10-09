Nell Hobson Palmer, 86, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Pontotoc Health & Rehabilitation in Pontotoc. A life long resident of Pontotoc, she was the fourth and youngest daughter of George F and Helen Lilly Hobson. She was born April 14, 1934. She was a 1952 graduate of Pontotoc High School, where she was active in the band, basketball and several clubs. She was married to Carrel Palmer and to this union was born three sons, David, Paul and Tim. She was a member of Pontotoc First Presbyterian Church. She was employed at the Pontotoc Progress for many years, working along side with the late Bob Cook. Later she worked with the late Russell Cook at Pontotoc Printing, where she retired. She also served on the Election Commission for several years. She enjoyed her flowers and working in the yard. A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 10AM, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Rev. Sherry Horton will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-two sons-Paul Palmer of Pontotoc and Tim Palmer of Ecru; two sisters-Georgia Helen Edwards of Memphis, TN and Elizabeth Cook of Pontotoc and a host of close relatives and friends. Preceded in death by-parents; her husband; son-David Palmer; and sister-Evelyn Hobson Smith. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Pontotoc Bible Teacher's Fund, c/o First Choice Bank, P.O. Box 29, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or to a charity of your choice. The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Magnolia Manor Assisted Living for such wonderful care. Also, to the Pontotoc Health and Rehab for the care and compassion expressed to Nell over the last several months.
