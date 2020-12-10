Opal Ree Palmer, 85, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1935, in the Shiloh Community of Itawamba County, to Archie and Amy Thompson Franks. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband, with whom she traveled to 42 states with. She also enjoyed watching her great niece play softball. She loved talking and being around her family, especially her great great nephews. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Ricky Barnett officiating. Bro. Bobby Humphres will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Kenneth Palmer; one special sister, Barbara Cates; one nephew, Ricky Johnson; one niece, Joann Blaylock; one special great niece, Mary Ann Watson (Chad); one special great nephew, Nelson McMillen (Holly); four very special great nephews, Mason Hill, Kain Kennedy, Chase McMillen, and Carson McMillen; all of Mantachie. She was preceded in death by one special daughter, Rita Gail Palmer Bailey; and her parents. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

