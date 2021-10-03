James Paul Palmer, 66, died suddenly Friday, October 1, 2021. A lifelong resident of Pontotoc, he was born August 1, 1955 to the late Nell and Carrel Palmer. He attended Pontotoc City Schools before becoming a general contractor. Afterwards he worked in the furniture industry at Southern Motion with 24 years of service. He was a loving person who in later years made it a point to look after his elderly neighbors on Columbia Street, daily checking on them to make sure they were okay. He loved his pets and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his daughter, MacKensey Jackson of Biloxi; a brother, Tim Palmer of Ecru; his sister-in-law, Shelia Palmer; nephews, Shawn and Brian Palmer; a niece, Amanda Stegall; his aunts, Libba Hobson Cook of Pontotoc, Georgia Hobson Edwards of Tupelo and Barbara McDonald of Pontotoc ; his uncle, Deral McKnight of Saltillo; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, George and Helen Lilly Hobson and Archie Palmer and Qubelle Palmer McKnight; a brother, David Palmer; an uncle, Rad Palmer; an aunt, Evelyn Hobson Smith; and several cousins. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2PM in Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Sherry Horton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please donate to Second Chances Rescue or the charity of your choice.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.