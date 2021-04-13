Our dearly beloved Randy, formally Jackie Randall Palmer, nicknamed 'JR' or 'Pulpwood', left us way too soon on April 11, 2021. Randy was born on August 27, 1962, in Amory, MS. He was a kind and generous soul. Randy always stayed connected to friends and family far and near to let them know he was thinking about them. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University, but his heart was with the University of Alabama. Randy had a successful career in logistics and also worked with Toyota in Tupelo. Randy loved golfing and was quite talented at the sport. In recent years, he enjoyed long rides in his Jeep with the top down and Kelly by his side. He also enjoyed his daily walks and games of fetch with his loyal companion Niko. Randy will be missed greatly by those he left behind. Goodbye Randy, until we see you again. He is survived by his daughter, Bayley Palmer; parents, Jackie and Virginia Palmer; longtime and loving partner, Kelly Reed; sisters, Sandra Byczek (Bill) and Cherie Judd (Pat); faithful dog, Niko; and many dear friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Aundrea Palmer and birth mother Alice Collums. His funeral services will be at 10:30 am, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. David Snyder, Pastor at the 1st Christian Church in Aberdeen, officiating. Burial will follow in Lann Cemetery, Splunge, Mississippi. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 9:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. The family requests that masks and social distancing are observed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or a charity of your choice.
