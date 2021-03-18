Richard Wayne Palmer, 46, resident of Myrtle and lifelong resident of Union County, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Wayne will be at 2 PM Friday, March 19 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Rev. William Rossell officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Glenfield Cemetery. Wayne was born July 18, 1974 in Union County, the son of Ricahard Palmer of Pontotoc and Phyliss Armstrong Cunningham of Tippah County. He received his education in the New Albany Public School System and was employed with the Wal-Mart Corporation for much of his life. A Christian and avid fisherman, Wayne will be remembered as a strong willed and independent person. He enjoyed the outdoors and was considered "a good shade tree mechanic". He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by his wife, Kayla Jo Hester Palmer of Myrtle, one daughter, Isabella Palmer of Union County, two sons, Daryl Palmer and Tyler Crockett, both of Union County, three sisters, Tricia Armstrong of Tippah County, Ginger Howell and Tonya Higgins, both of Union County and his grandparents, Lamon Armstrong and Mayzell Palmer. The staff of new Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Palmer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
