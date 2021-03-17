Richard Wayne Palmer, 46, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday March 19 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Friday March 19 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Old Glenfield Cemtery.

