Mr. Robert "Todd" Palmer, age 51, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 from North MS Medical Center Hospice unit following a brief illness. He was born June 11, 1970 in Tupelo, MS to James Robert Palmer and Betty Quay Smith Palmer. He married Melony Moon on October 6, 2000. During his earlier adult life, Todd worked as a surveyor employed by Cook-Coggin Engineers. Later he was employed by Blazon Tube as a machine operator. Todd was the father of 4 children and enjoyed motorcycles before becoming disabled. He was a longtime member of Eggville Free Will Baptist Church. A graveside service celebrating Todd's life will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Eggville Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Gerald Gann and Bro. John Seivere officiating. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Survivors include his loving wife Melony Palmer of West Point; father, James Robert Palmer (Margie R. Palmer) of Eggville; 3 sons, John Palmer (Lorenda) of Jumpertown, Caleb Palmer of Tupelo, and Roy Kyle Palmer of West Point; daughter, Julia Anne Gracie Palmer of West Point; 2 brothers, Steven Palmer (Kim) of Eggville and Mark Palmer (Lea) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Caiden Bryce Palmer, Bryson Palmer, Samantha Paige Garner, and Gregory Richard Garner; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Palmer. Memorials may be made in memory of Todd to Eggville Free Will Baptist Church, 1153 CR 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
