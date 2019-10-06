Sylvia Meggs Palmer, 7l, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. She was born November 17, 1947 in Water Valley, MS to Gene Meggs and Evelyn Davis Meggs. She lived most of her life in Tupelo, Ms and had lived in Aberdeen the past five years. Ms. Palmer was a retired nurse from the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She loved her dog Priscilla. She was a member of the Green Street Baptist Church. Services will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Guyton Hinds and David Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include a sister, Linda Carol Gill of Aberdeen, MS.; one brother Michael Hugh Meggs (Terri) of Aberdeen, Ms; three step sisters and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son Jeffrey Bailey. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
