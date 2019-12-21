BALDWYN -- Tommie M. Palmer, 85, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2019, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday 2-4 pm and Monday 10:00- 11:00 at Waters Funeral Home.

