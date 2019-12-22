Tommie M. Palmer 85 met her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice after a brief illness. Tommie was born March 6, 1934 in Baldwyn to Oliver Lee and Maudie Mae Hall. She was the last survivor of 13 children. She was a member of The Potter's Wheel Church in Guntown. She worked as a seamstress for 22 years at Hunter Sadler in Tupelo.Services will be Monday at 11 am at Waters Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Todd Bowen officiating burial will be in the Euclatubba cemetery.Survivors include her faithful daughter Janice Haygood who has cared for her for many years. Her grandchildren, Krissy Dickerson & Jeff, Craig White & Christi, B. J. Lindsey & Phyllis and Dana Renner & Chad, Several great & great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Palmer and her children Cathy Yates and Benny Lindsey, her brothers Randle, William, Earl, Lois, Pete, John Lee, Odis, Tice, Cliff, Jack and Pert Hall, her sisters Nora Martin and Virginia Hendrix and her son-in-law Rex Haygood.Pall Bearers will be her grandsons and nephews.In lieu of Flowers the family wishes that donations be made to NMMC Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
