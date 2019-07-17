TUPELO -- Cary Palmertree, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Noon - service time only Saturday. at Tupelo Chapel.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.