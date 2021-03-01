John Linden Pampel, 80, resident of Thaxton, went to his eternal reward on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis following a brief illness. The family has requested A Service of Remembrance in Watseka, Illinois at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Pampel was born August 18, 1940 to the late Frank and Catherine Pampel in Oak Park, Illinois. He was a graduate of DePaul University , Chicago, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Methodist Church of Thaxton, MS. John was a very active member of various Masonic bodies and took leadership roles as Past Worshipful Master of Elgin Lodge #117 (Illinois), Past Thrice Illustrious Master of Cryptic Council #46 (IL), Past Eminent Commander of Grand Commandry of Knights Templar (Elgin, IL), past Worthy Patron of Elgin OES #212 and Past Associate Guardian of Bethel #60, IOJD of Elgin, IL.He was awarded the King York Cross of Honour in Illinois Priory #11. He was a Noble of Medinah Temple in Chicago. Upon retiring to Mississippi, he became a member of Hamasa Temple on Marion, MS was an active member of Tupelo Lodge #318 and was the current president of the Lee County Shrine Club. John was an active ham radio operator with the call letters AE50L and loved spending time in his office talking to people all over the world and checking into the local ham networks. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Pampel; his son, Eric Gasber, of Carol Stream , IL; and daughters Virginia Pampel and Catherine Stoffell, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; three siblings; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was also preceded in death by three siblings. The family request that memorials be directed in his memory to the Shriners Transportation Fund to assist with the costs of transporting children with needs to Shriners Hospitals, Hamasa Temple Shrine, 5516 Dale Dr., Marion, MS 39342. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
