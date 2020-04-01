Brandon Eugene Pankey, 39, lifelong resident of Union, Lee and Lafayette counties, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Region One Medical Center in Memphis. A private Memorial Service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Brandon was born November 21, 1980 in New Albany, the son of Ellen Rogers Wilson of Tupelo and Barry Eugene Pankey of New Albany. He was a graduate of the Mississippi Public School System and was employed as a framer in the construction industry. A christian, Brandon was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and hiking. He will be remembered for his happy disposition, zest for life and his "heart of gold". Woodworking, nature and his loyal pet canines were his passion. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he leaves the love of his life, his son, Chase Pankey of Saltillo, two sisters, Chelsey Smith of New Albany and Candis Murphy of Potts Camp, a brother, Jager Livingston, of Tupelo and his paternal grandfather, Alford "Bill" Pankey of New Albany. The family request that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801 The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Brandon's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)-539-7000
