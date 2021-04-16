Dwight Pannell, 63, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, being outdoors, riding his four wheeler, all Miss State sports. He enjoyed his occupation as a welder and he was a veteran of the MS National Guard. There will be no public service and visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 3:00 p. m. He is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Gillentine (Pate) and Cecily McLarty; son, Bentley Pannell (Haley); brother, Eddie Pannell; grandchildren, Lanna Bailey, Mason Gillentine, Payton McLarty, Libby Kinglsey, Levi Kingsley, Lincoln Pannell and Emilia Pannell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Mary Nell Carlock Pannell. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

