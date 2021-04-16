Dwight Pannell, 63, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, being outdoors, riding his four wheeler, all Miss State sports. He enjoyed his occupation as a welder and he was a veteran of the MS National Guard. There will be no public service and visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 3:00 p. m. He is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Gillentine (Pate) and Cecily McLarty; son, Bentley Pannell (Haley); brother, Eddie Pannell; grandchildren, Lanna Bailey, Mason Gillentine, Payton McLarty, Libby Kinglsey, Levi Kingsley, Lincoln Pannell and Emilia Pannell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Mary Nell Carlock Pannell. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.