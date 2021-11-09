Annie Davis Pannell, 76, passed away Thursday, November 04, 2021, at her residence surrounded by loved ones in Belden. Services will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12 noon at the Global H.L. Coleman Convention Center, 3590 Willie Moore Raod, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 12th from 4 PM - 6 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and Saturday from 11 AM to service time at Global H.L. Coleman Convention Center. Burial will follow in Chapel Grove Cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date..
