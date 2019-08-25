BLUE SPRINGS -- Belinda Faye Butler Pannell, 58, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in Blue Springs . Services will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 @3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Tuesday noon - 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.