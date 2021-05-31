Bertha Lee Pannell, 88, passed away May 30, 2021 at her home. She was born in Pontotoc County and married William Ross Pannell at age 17. Bertha was a faithful Christian and faithful to her church. She was the seamstress for her family. She loved her grands, great grands, traveling, baking, working hard in her garden, and most of all she loved her mowing. Bertha is survived by her daughters, Brenda Greer, Rita Ard(Dale), and Joyce Chittom(Walter), sister, Irene Roye Brand; 6 grandchildren, Waylon Black(Casey), Heath Black(Shawnda), Claylon Ard(Michelle), Charissa Grissom(Lee), and Marlana Huffstatler(Steven), and Rob Chittom(Molly); and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Ross Pannell; her loving son, William Phillip Pannell; son in law, Steve Greer; sisters, Betty Davidson, Thelma Ruth Dearman, Anna Lou Peden, and Flora Lee Carroll; brother, Donald Roye; and her parents, Evie Williams Roye, E.J. Roye, and James Erskin Williams. Visitation will begin at 12:30pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 continuing to service time of 2pm at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Paul Childress, Bro. Rusty Miller, and Bro. Rob Chittom will officiate. Burial will follow in Edington Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Waylon and Heath Black, Lee Grissom, Claylon Ard, Steven Huffstatler, and Rob Chittom. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jesse Johnson and Lynn Wilson.
