Bro. Wallace Pannell, 94, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. He was married to Celia Stroud in 1945. They were married for almost 70 years until her passing on May 15, 2015. Bro. Pannell's ministry spanned from 1949 to his death. He earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from Blue Mountain College in 1960, and pastored churches in Pontotoc, Union, Tippah, and Prentiss counties. He built churches, and organized congregations, and served on the Mississippi Baptist Executive Committee. He also assisted in writing the first by-laws for the Prentiss County Baptist Organization. Bro. Pannell always said, "An informed Baptist is a better Baptist," and he taught classes on faith and doctrine in the many churches he served. Funeral services will be Friday, July 19th at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Baldwyn with Bro. Mitch Grissett and Bro. Kara Blackard officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Bro. Pannell leaves behind one daughter, Patsy Bishop (Danny), of Baldwyn; grandchildren, David (Amy) Bishop and Lorie (Jason) Mattox; great-grandchildren, Madison and Bauer Bishop, Rob and Lee-Anna Richey, Abby, Rachel, and Rebekah Mattox, and Kate (Ethan) Easterling. He was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Pannell; parents, Earl and Pearl Pannell; and host of brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Mancil Pruitt, Rod Burns, Jessie Chism, James Rinehart, Billy Hancock, Johnny Davis, and Ken Bishop. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Baldwyn building fund, P.O. Box 337, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice. com.
