Carolyn Pannell, 80, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was formerly self employed in numerous self owned businesses. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Sellers of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Jay and Beth Anne Holder; and two great grandchildren, Millie Anne and Grey Holder, all of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Pannell; her parents; four brothers and one sister. A Private Burial with a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.

