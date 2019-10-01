Charles William Pannell, 84, of Ripley, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. A tribute by Jarome Atusa: To a great, Wonderful, Fearless and intelligent man I call Daddy. Monday was indeed a disastrous day I had never wished to witness but who am I to question God's decision and supremacy? Since the first time I met you up until your last breath; Daddy, you've shown me nothing but pure love, kindness, and mentored me in many ways to be a self- sufficient and reliable man. Dear daddy rest peacefully in the bossom of our Lord until we meet to path no more. He was born November 19, 1934 to William Walter Pannell and Ara Virginia Crawford Pannell. He enjoyed watching westerns, nascar, cooking, going to the Panther Den twice a day, traveling and driving family to doctor's appointments. When he was able he enjoyed squirrel and deer hunting. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Payne's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. He is survived by his wife Gennie Pannell of Ripley; children, Sandra Wheeler, Sharon Atusa (Jarome), Karen Cissom (Rickey), Bobby McGee (Carly) and Casey McGee; six grandchildren, Johnathan Cissom, Brian Cissom, Mimi Moore, Amy Wheeler, Ross Wheeler and Jessica Warner and eight great grandchildren, Bladen, Shaundell, Ayden, Bubba, Kiley, Kaden, Mason, Lilli Kate, Ava Grace, Bristol, and Chevy, and Scotty; and one great great grandchild, Adelyne Graves He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Billy Wayne Pannell, Samuel Dean Pannell and Paul Gene Pannell and one grandchild, Cory Seth Newcomb. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at McMillan Funeral Home Pallbearers will be Gary Pannell, Jarome Atusa, Rickey Lynn Cissom, Bobby McGee, Shaundell Carter and Bubba Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be Ayden, Bladen and Mason McGee and Travis Roberson. Condolences can be made at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
