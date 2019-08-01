41, passed away on Sat., July 27, 2019 in an accident with his son, Adain Pannell on County Road in Chickasaw Co. Cletus D. Pannell was born to James Pannell and Ada Judon-Pannell on Dec. 14, 1977 in Tupelo. Cletus Pannell is survived his wife Kimberly Pannell. Father; James Pannell. Mother; Ada Pannell. Four daughters; Andrianna Walker of Tupelo, Tkiya Pannell of Tupleo, Serenity Young of Okolona, and Jaize Ford of Tupelo. Two sons; Camron Pannell of Tupelo and Landon Pannell of Okolona. One sister; Latoya Starks (William) of Baldwyn. Two brothers; James Andre Pannell (Michelle) of Nashville, TN, and Frederick Pannell (Meka) of Fulton. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. and the Wake will be from 6-7 p.m., both at Williams Memorial. The service will be at Jolly's Chapel MBC at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Travis Holmes officiating. The burial will follow at the Palestine MBC Cemetery in Van Vleet. Williams Memorial is in charge all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.