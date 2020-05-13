Doris Pannell, 82, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc. A native of Pontotoc County, she was born January 8, 1938 to William Benton and Nora Lee Russell Hester and was raised in the Palmetto Community. On September 15, 1956, Doris married Willie D. "Billy" Pannell, Jr. and together they enjoyed raising their four children and watching their family expand with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren for almost 52 years before his death in 2008. Doris spent many of her younger years working as a seamstress, but in her later years enjoyed working at a snack bar with her friends and playing Bingo. She enjoyed cooking, sewing quilts; especially for her grandchildren, and taking trips to Tunica with her sisters. She had most recently attended Greater Vision Ministries. Survivors include her four children, Willie Dean Pannell of the Furrs Community, Nora Robinson and her husband, Danny of the Palmetto Community, Dennis Pannell of Booneville and Regina Raven and her husband, Roy of Saltillo; 10 grandchildren, Ginger Sims and her husband, Brian of Saltillo, Allison Wilson and her husband, Corey of the Furrs Community, Amanda Robinson and her fiance, Dave of the Palmetto Community, Traci Evans and her husband, Joseph of Longview, Chris Pannell and his wife, Tiffany of Saltillo, William Pannell of Saltillo, Kayleigh Pannell of Saltillo, Laci Pannell of Sandoval, Illinois, Leslie Hathcock and her husband, Chris of Saltillo and Melany Shingleton and her husband, Hunter of Talladega, Alabama; 11 great-grandchildren, Knox Sims, Conner and Zack Wilson, Jayden Evans, Logan and Kaleb Pannell, Megan and Billy Pannell, Bethlynn and Brynnley Hathcock and Emma Shingleton; sister, Shirley Ann Rutledge and her husband, Larry of the Troy Community; and two special nephews, William and John Hester. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie D. "Billy" Pannell, Jr.; four brothers, W.B. Hester, C.W. Hester, Thurman Hester and Eddie Wayne Hester; and two sisters, Robbie Nell McCullough and Mary Lou Scott. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, May 14, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A service honoring her life will be 12 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Walter Prather officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
