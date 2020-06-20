Irene Pannell New Albany - Irene Steadman Pannell, 85, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born December 9, 1934 in Pittsburg, PA to John T. Steadman and Mae Myers Steadman. She retired as a Sales Coordinator for Master-Bilt in New Albany. She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. Funeral services will be at 10:00a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany with Bro. John Boler and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Ellis Pannell; one daughter, Diane Boler (Wendell) of Nesbit, MS; two sons, Terry Pannell and Eddie Pannell, both of New Albany; one sister, Edith Butler; one brother, Jim Steadman; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and three brothers; one grandson and one great- granddaughter; one daughter in law. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
