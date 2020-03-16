Janie Sue Roberts Pannell, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home. She was a factory worker and a homemaker. She loved flowers and she was a life member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Tommy Ausburn and Bro. John Jacks. She is survived by a daughter, Delores Gooch of Texas; son, Richard Pannell of Alpine; brother, Roy A. Roberts (Jerri) of Winona; grandchildren, Danielle Holt abd Jerry Wayne Reynolds, JR; great-grandchildren, Xander Reynolds, Kaleb Reynolds, Wyatt Reynolds and Brenly Holt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd And Ruth Murdock Roberts; husband, Gerald Pannell. Pallbearers will be Bobby Roberts, Larry Roberts, Trent Roberts, Jimmy Barron and Reed Roberts. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

