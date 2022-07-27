Jean Morton Pannell

Jean Morton Pannell passed away at the age of 92 at her home in Ripley, MS on July 26, 2022. She was born May 26, 1930 to Robert Morton and Loretta Goudy in Tippah County, MS. She was a retired employee from City Hall where she worked as the City Clerk and attended the Palmer Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday, July 29, 2022 from 7:00 AM until the Service starts at 11:00 AM. Visitations and Service will be at McBride Funeral Home. Committal will be at Palmer Baptist Church Cemetery. Jean is survived by one son: Greg "Greasy" Pannell of Ripley, MS; three granddaughters: Lauren Freeman (Chris), Liz Bailey (Matt), Sheyenne Pannell all of Ripley, MS; three great-grandchildren: Foley Freeman, Vera Bailey, Greyson Grisham. She is preceded by her parents; one daughter: Rhonda Shannon. Officiating will be Bro. Richie Hatcher. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

