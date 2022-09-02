Eva Jean Buskirk Pannell, 85, departed this life for her eternal home in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 from NMMC in Tupelo after suffering a stroke. Jean was born in Shannon on December 16, 1936 to the late Victor Vinson Buskirk and Bertha Bryant Buskirk. She married her sweetheart, William Dulane Pannell on May 8, l953, a marriage of 63 years until his death on Feb. 28, 2018. Jean and Dulane made Okolona their home for over 65 years. She was a longtime employee of Futorian Furniture Company before retiring. Jean enjoyed sewing, working and loving her family and keeping her house perfect. She was a pleasant soul whose life was purpose filled and completely devoted to her family and God A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her nephew, Bro. Scotty Pannell officiating. Private family entombment will follow at the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Sunday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be archived thereafter. Jean is survived by her son, Vick Pannell and his wife, Cathy of Alexander, Ark; her only grandson, Jody Pannel and wife, Gera of Atoka, Tn ; great grandson's, Tyler, Ethan and Brycen Pannell; a sister, Gladys Leona Anderson of Chesterville and a brother, Danny Hugh Buskirk and wife, Jackie of Okolona. several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dulane and her brother, Tommy Buskirk. Pallbearers will be great grandsons, Tyler, Ethan and Brycen Pannell, nephew Danny Buskirk, Jr. and great nephews, Trey and Will Buskirk. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
