HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Jimmy Dale Pannell, 65, passed away Thursday, October 01, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Clear Creek Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time.

