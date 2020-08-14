HOLLY SPRINGS -- Roger Dale Pannell Jr, 44, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside. Services will be on Sunday August 16, 2020 2:00 at Temperance Hill BC 5114 MS - 178 Potts Camp. Visitation will be on Saturday August 15, 2020 3:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel . Burial will follow at Temperance Hill Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

