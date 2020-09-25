Lonnie Ray Pannell, 53, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home in Clifton, Colorado. He was born April 7, 1967 to the late Lonnie Lee Pannell and Carol Pannell Ferrell. Ray was a graduate of IAHS, class of 1985. He worked for many years as a construction painter before becoming disabled. Affectionately known as Ray by family and friends. He and his late wife Tammy enjoyed over 30 years together before she passed away last month. He was an avid Alabama fan and Nascar fan. Ray was a wonderful caring person, husband, and dedicated to his family. Many of his friends remember him as the kindest man willing to do what he could to help. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church of Hamilton, AL. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday in the chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Carol Pannell Ferrell of Fulton; brothers: Ricky (Bettie) Pannell, Rodney (Tracy) Pannell, Tyson Pannell of Saltillo; and a host of extended family members who will miss him greatly. Preceded in death by his father; wife, Tammy Denise Pannell; father-in-law, Jimmy Wayne Senter Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
