Margaret Rose Rowan Pannell, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1937 in Union County to Eugene Kyle and Troma Estelle Wise Rowan. The epitome of a homemaker, she loved taking care of her family and home. She enjoyed cooking, growing flowers in her garden, and loved taking care of their cows, chickens, donkeys, and their beautiful farm. She enjoyed collecting and looking at pictures. She loved her family, friends and all people, especially children. She was very loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Shook and Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Joy Pannell Pickens Mansel (Mike); her son, Roy Eugene "Gene" Pannell; two sisters, Nancy Thompkins (Cecil) and Shelia Barton; three brothers, Jack Rowan, Benny Rowan (Patsy) and Bill Rowan; six grandchildren: Tiffany Schwarzauer (Jay), Jessie Pickens (Ashley), Ginger Shook (Michael), Suzanne Abedi (Robbyn); Johnathan Mansel (Amanda) and Brittney Mansel; and by ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy James Pannell; a sister, Cupel Andrews; two brothers, Winton Rowan and his wife, Betty, and David Rowan and his wife, Becky; and a sister-in-law, Linda Rowan. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and again on Wednesday from 1:00p.m. until service time. All times will be at Blue Spring Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
