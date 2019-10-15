Margery Pannell (55) passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was employed with Tupelo Manufacturing until becoming disabled. She enjoyed playing with her dogs, flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be 1 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, October, 17, 2019 at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Plunkett of Saltillo; her sons, Christopher Pannell (Tiffany) of Guntown and William Pannell of Guntown; her step-daughter, Cynthia Plunkett (Gary) of Saltillo; her sister, Ann Carr (Dennis) of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Megan, Billy, Logan and Kaleb Pannell, Mericus Plunkett, Damion Montgomery and Joshua Siddall and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Green; her sister, Elsie Turner and her granddaughter, Hollie Montgomery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.