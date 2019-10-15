Margery Pannell (55) passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was employed with Tupelo Manufacturing until becoming disabled. She enjoyed playing with her dogs, flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be 1 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, October, 17, 2019 at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Plunkett of Saltillo; her sons, Christopher Pannell (Tiffany) of Guntown and William Pannell of Guntown; her step-daughter, Cynthia Plunkett (Gary) of Saltillo; her sister, Ann Carr (Dennis) of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Megan, Billy, Logan and Kaleb Pannell, Mericus Plunkett, Damion Montgomery and Joshua Siddall and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Green; her sister, Elsie Turner and her granddaughter, Hollie Montgomery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
66°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 15, 2019 @ 6:53 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.