Nancy (Fletcher) Pannell, age 76, of Saltillo, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on December 6, 1943, to Sheldon and Artle Lee (Griffin) Fletcher in Cleveland, Miss. Nancy was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1961 and attended Delta State University. Nancy was known for her love of the Mississippi Delta where she grew up on her father's dairy farm in Cleveland. Nancy had a passion for art and design, starting her own interior design business, "Nancy's Interiors" in 1990. She will be remembered in many people's hearts as they continue to enjoy the art and designs they are left with because of Nancy's eye for color and layout. Nancy loved to laugh with her friends, to spend time with her grandchildren and to enjoy life. Survivors include her two Sons, Bradley D. Pannell (Jennifer Roberts) Pannell and Ash F. Pannell all of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Drew Pannell, Tatum Pannell and Hayden Pannell of Saltillo; one brother, Sheldon Fletcher of Crawford, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Pannell (February 13, 2015); sister, Betty Amerson; brother, George Fletcher and her parents. Visitation will be 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors in Saltillo is in charge of arrangements. While flowers are beautiful, the family requests that Nancy's memory be honored in a way that brings lasting peace to others by making memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House at Post Office Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or online at www.sanctuaryhospice.org . Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
